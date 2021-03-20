During a visit to Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, US President Joe Biden spoke out against racism and hate.

“There are simply some basic values ​​and beliefs that should unite us as Americans,” Biden said in a speech at Emory University.

“One of these values ​​is standing together against hatred, against racism, the ugly poison that has attacked and afflicted us for a long time,” he added.

Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris, are visiting Atlanta in the wake of a gunfire spree that left eight people dead in three massage parlors in and around the city on Tuesday. Six of the eight dead were of Asian descent, and seven of them were women. A man survived but was seriously injured.

Biden and Harris met leaders of the Asian American Pacific Island Community in Atlanta on Friday.

“The conversation that we had with leaders of the Asian-American Pacific Island community in Atlanta, which we hear all over the country, is that hate and violence often hide in front of everyone. And this is often met with silence,” Biden said.

Biden emphasized: “This has been true throughout our history, but that must change – because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit. We must talk. We must act.”