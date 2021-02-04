“America is back,” Joe Biden announced Thursday in his first foreign policy speech. His plan is to lead the international community through diplomacy, which will be the axis of his foreign policy, against the outbursts and threats of Donald Trump. The blackmail of tariffs with the blow of tweet is over. “If the rules of international trade are fair, no country on the face of the earth can beat us,” he said with confidence.

The painstaking process of rebuilding America’s moral leadership begins by reversing the main grievances of the previous administration. If President Trump’s first great foreign policy speech was in Saudi Arabia, Biden’s first had a very clear message for the leader of that country who knew how to entertain the tycoon: the military support for his offensive in Yemen is over. And soon the war too, as Biden proposes, because he has vowed to engage in diplomatic action to solve the world’s greatest humanitarian crisis. “This war has to end,” he announced.

And it’s not the only thing. It has also ended the withdrawal of the military contingent that the US has maintained in Germany since World War II, which the Republican leader began to dismantle last year in accordance with his “America first” philosophy. His unilateralist policy served not to start any war, but also to withdraw support for traditional allies of the United States who did not enter the game of personal adulation. Biden has instructed the Pentagon to carefully review the distribution of all its forces abroad over the next 60 days. Until then, US forces will remain in their current positions.

HEADBOARD: 60 days is the deadline for the Pentagon to review the deployment of its forces in other countries

That was the most important news that the new president transmitted to the world, when he appeared personally at the headquarters of the State Department. He arrived loaded with messages to raise the morale of the diplomatic corps, hampered by his predecessor’s witch hunt and weakened by the belief that the best diplomacy was force. “Despite how tough the last four years have been, you have remained committed to democracy and legality, and for that we thank you,” Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged to diplomats.

The new couple in the White House has promised to “guard their backs” so that they will protect the country, always with strict adherence to the law and maximum transparency. “You are the face of this country,” the president told them, after indulging in flattery. «I am going to empower you and I am going to trust you. The success of my foreign policy depends not a little on you ».

Russia and China



Biden’s speech was also loaded with messages for the world’s major powers. He had already given Russia an advance over the phone. “The days in which the United States stands aside in the face of Russian aggression are over,” he settled. That does not mean that it does not continue negotiating with the rival power, with which it has already agreed to extend the START nuclear agreement. But also that he will account for his actions at home and abroad, such as the arrest of Alexéi Navalni.

With China, he said he was willing to work “from a position of strength” to negotiate “those issues that are important to national security,” not forgetting that human rights and the autocratic advances of its satellites are back on the US agenda. Hence, he presumed to have already led an international meeting at the UN Security Council to discuss the coup in Burma, to whose military junta he ordered to cede power. The question now is how he will give those diplomatic efforts teeth.