Another twist in the White House, another “whammy” for the president of the United States: the nbc has in fact given news of a second discovery of “confidential” documents from when Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s deputy. The discovery, by the lawyers of the “first man” American, is precisely the second in a very short time, given that the first set of dossiers was found on 2 November, six days before the midterm elections, in the former Washington office used by Biden from 2017 to 2019 as an honorary professor of the University of Pennsylvania. The files covered Iran, the UK and Ukraine and dated back to 2013 and 2016.

The US president’s lawyers have already handed over the documents to National Archives officialsthe State Archives which is required by law to keep all the records of presidents and vice presidents at the end of their term. At present, the level of classification, the number of documents and the exact moment in which they were discovered are not known.

What is known is that the discovery is making grow to the embarrassment of the White House, with the spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, who unusually dodged the journalists’ questions in the daily briefing, repeatedly avoiding answering on the case of the documents found, and declaring only that the matter is being followed “seriously”. “I will not answer on this issue – she said – it is an ongoing procedure”. After all, Biden himself has shown himself to be in difficultyso much so that, pressed by reporters during his official trip to Mexico, he limited himself to saying that he was “surprised” by the discovery of the documents, and that he did not know their contents.

On the other hand, the reaction of the Republicans was very harsh: supporters of the former US president, in fact, ask for an investigation and the appointment of a “special counsel”, after the one appointed by the Minister of Justice to bring together the investigations concerning Donald Trump, including the one concerning the three hundred files, many of which are “top secret”, which the tycoon had taken away from the White House to keep them in his resort in Florida. In this regard, the conservative Senator Lindsey Graham: “If he deemed it necessary to appoint a special counsel to shed light on how Trump handled confidential documents – he declared – the same must do for how President Biden mishandled confidential documents when he was vice president “.

Mike Turner, chair of the Intelligence Committee, contacted intelligence director Avril Haines, arguing that Biden’s decision to withhold classified documents is a “potential violation of laws that protect national security, including the Espionage Act and the Presidential Records Act.” That is the law that prohibits interference with the military and national security of the United States and the obligation of a president, and vice president, to hand over all official documents. Donald Trump Jr also intervened in recent days: “We were told for months that this was treason and grounds for impeachment and worthy of the death penalty. But now I have the feeling that nothing will happen”. The political confrontation is only just beginning.

