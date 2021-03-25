US President Joe Biden forgot his mask after giving a speech on equal pay. The head of state left the event, but soon returned and took the mask, reports “RIA News“.

Biden retrieved his mask, which had been left on the stand in the podium, and put it on. Also, the American leader decided to exchange a couple of phrases with journalists, according to the TV channel “360“.

Biden is vaccinated against coronavirus infection, but should be advised to wear a mask in case he becomes vulnerable to new strains of COVID-19.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that during a meeting at the White House, Biden forgot who he needed to contact, after which the journalists were forced to leave the hall.

On March 23, on Fox News, a journalist reported that the White House had demanded that the Joe Biden administration be officially renamed the “Biden-Harris administration.” He wondered whether Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris was really running the state.

Earlier in March, US President Joe Biden mistakenly named Kamala Harris as head of state in a public speech. Later, Fox News viewers expressed the opinion that Biden is a “Trojan horse”. According to them, he will soon leave the post for health reasons and Harris will take his place.

Netizens have also expressed concern about the president’s health in connection with the incident that occurred on Friday, March 19, before Biden’s flight to Atlanta. The President of the United States stumbled and fell several times, climbing the ladder of “board number 1”, according to the TV channel “Star“. The White House said that windy weather was the reason for the fall of the American leader.