Biden wanted to win over the black electorate. He has a track record of fighting racism. In the interview, the US president made an embarrassing mistake.

Washington DC – Due to frequent verbal outbursts, there is a Democratic Party in the USA there are considerable doubts about the re-candidacy of US President Joe Biden. In an interview with the US broadcaster BET The president has now given cause for this again. Apparently, Biden had briefly forgotten the name of his Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and instead called him “the bogeyman” when he wanted to emphasize how many non-white people had been appointed to his administration despite loud criticism from the Republicans.

US President Joe Biden and his Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After interview breakdown: Defense Secretary Austin has “full confidence” in Joe Biden

The lapse is one of a long series of mistakes that Biden has made since his weak performance in the TV debate against Donald Trump Austin said through his ministry spokeswoman on Thursday (July 18) that he had “full confidence” in President Biden. However, the White House should answer further questions on the matter, the New York Times the spokeswoman for the US Department of Defense. However, the mood in his government is likely to be the least of Biden’s worries in light of the outage.

Interview before US election 2024: Biden speaks to the black electorate

The broadcaster BET (short for Black Entertainment Network) sees itself as a medium for an explicitly black or African-American audience. Biden gave the interview with the intention of being able to speak to black voters. Moderator Ed Gordon asked what Biden’s administration is doing to combat structural racism in the United States Anti-racism policies were one of Biden’s major campaign promises when he was first elected president in 2020.

Biden has some successes in the fight against racism: For example, New York political scientist Sanford Schram wrote in the journal International Review of Public Policythat billions of euros were given to historically disadvantaged, racialized groups, particularly in the case of Corona reconstruction aid. In addition, Biden ordered more support for areas neglected by the state for racist reasons by presidential decree on the first day of his term in office. Biden himself emphasized in the BET interview that he had also taken action against police violence. The non-governmental organization Mapping Police Violence However, in 2023 there were still 290 black people shot by police – a disproportionate share of the more than 1,200 killed.

“Project 2025” and Trump’s program: full of racism

Trump’s entourage has already announced a far-reaching blow against any anti-racism policy of the US government with the “Project 2025” organized by the right-wing Heritage Foundation. For example, police tactics that in the past targeted racialized people are to be reintroduced. Trump announced at the party convention of the republican also reiterated its intention to send the National Guard, a branch of the US military, to democratically governed cities.

The Heritage Foundation wants to end the critical discussion of slavery in schools and make it more difficult for non-white people to access higher education. The backing of the majority of conservative judges Supreme Court of the United States The right-wing radicals may already have this in mind. (kb)