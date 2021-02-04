D.he new American President Joe Biden wants to put more emphasis on diplomacy in foreign policy. “America is back. Diplomacy is back, ”said Biden on Thursday afternoon (local time) in his first foreign policy speech since taking office in January. “We will rebuild our alliances.” The elected President Donald Trump had alienated international allies in the four years of his tenure.

Since taking office, Biden has already spoken to partners in Asia and in many NATO countries, including Germany. In doing so, he wanted to “restore the habit of working together and rebuild the muscles of democratic alliances that have withered through years of neglect and, I would say, abuse”. Speaking at the State Department, Biden added, “America’s alliances are one of our greatest assets.”

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had often snubbed partners and was very skeptical of international organizations. An increasingly frosty relationship had developed with NATO partner Germany

Turn away from Yemen politics

Biden promised that, together with international partners, the United States of America would face major challenges such as containing the pandemic and combating climate change. The United States would also “again advocate democracy and human rights around the world”.

Biden also called on the army leadership in Myanmar to withdraw immediately after the military coup. Biden said the military must immediately give up power in the Southeast Asian country, release activists and officials, lift restrictions on telecommunications and refrain from violence. Attempts to overturn the outcome of legitimate elections may not be acceptable. He had previously threatened sanctions.

Biden also announced a remarkable departure from the previous strategy in Yemen: In the civil war country, fighting will no longer be supported in the future. In the poorest Arab country, a military alliance led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, since 2015. The American military helped with intelligence and logistical support. Billions in arms sales to Riyadh were also approved. The war is highly controversial internationally because civilians are repeatedly killed in the process.

Turning away from the Trump course

The new strategy had been discussed in advance with the allies in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. American armed forces would continue to undertake anti-terrorism missions in Yemen if it was a question of protecting American interests or the security of allies. The terrorist group AQAP (Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula) is particularly strong in Yemen.

The American government wants to check soon the step of his predecessor to classify the Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization. Humanitarian workers warn that their work in the rebel areas in the north would be made difficult or impossible. The United Nations had recently warned repeatedly that Yemen was on the verge of a famine that could kill hundreds of thousands of people.