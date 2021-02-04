US President Joe Biden for the first time personally commented on the situation with Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation – FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)… His words convey RIA News and Interfax…

“Navalny was targeted for exposing corruption,” Biden said. In particular, the American leader called for the release of Navalny immediately and without preconditions. He also noted that the situation causes serious concern for him and the entire world community.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Alexei Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one, sentencing him to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. However, he will be imprisoned for two years and eight months – he was credited with a year spent under house arrest during the preliminary investigation in the Yves Rocher case.

On February 4, a group of American senators submitted to the US Congress a bill on sanctions against Russia over the situation with Alexei Navalny. After that, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow had prepared for a “serious conversation” with Washington about the comments of the US authorities regarding the Russian protests.