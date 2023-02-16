US takes actionThe United States is taking security measures in response to the Chinese balloon and the three unknown objects that flew into US airspace. That said US President Joe Biden in a press conference Thursday. He was resolute about the big Chinese balloon: ‘I do not apologize to China for bringing it down.’ About the other, smaller flying objects: ‘They will probably be linked to private companies or research institutions.’

America shot down the Chinese balloon on February 4. The remains of the great colossus were salvaged. A Chinese spy balloon, according to the Americans, although the Chinese deny this and say that it was a drifted balloon that made meteorological measurements. According to Biden, this balloon has not been able to collect sensitive information.

“We are looking for competition with China and not conflict. We are not looking for another Cold War. But I don’t apologize for bringing that balloon down,” Biden said during Thursday’s press conference. “We will continue to fight against China.” The American also said he expects to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon. See also Approach to selling anti-Semitic books online

The Chinese balloon over American territory. ©AFP



Smaller objects

In the week after the balloon was shot down, several smaller ‘flying objects’ were also seen and shot down over the US and Canada. “We are talking about objects and not balloons for a reason,” Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), said earlier. President Biden said on Thursday that America was acting out of “great precaution.” The objects were a threat to commercial air traffic. “If objects pose a threat to the Americans, I will take them down.”

According to the president, initial information from intelligence agencies shows that the objects – “probably balloons” – belonged to private companies or research institutions. Not everything is clear yet, but “nothing indicates that they are from China and are part of the Chinese spy balloon program.”

Safety precautions

Biden said authorities do not see a sudden increase in unidentified objects over America. However, measures will be taken to monitor them earlier and better. See also The biathlete called the boycott of the United States of the 2022 Olympics a holiday for the world

Among other things, there will be a better overview of unmanned objects over the US. The rules and regulations regarding such objects will also be updated. In addition, Foreign Minister Antony Blinken will lead an initiative to ensure global standards. Biden wants to ensure safety in the air with these steps.

