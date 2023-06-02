US President Joe Biden hit his head while exiting a helicopter

US President Joe Biden hit his head as he exited a helicopter on his return to Washington on Thursday, June 1, from Colorado. TASS.

Also, after falling at a graduation ceremony for graduates of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado, the American leader said that he tripped on the stage on a sandbag. White House Communications Director Ben Labolt said the president was fine after the fall.

Biden’s health

Shortly before the fall, Joe Biden joked about his age, announcing that he was 300 years old.

When I graduated from high school 300 years ago, I applied to the US Naval Academy Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

A few minutes later, the president, who was on the podium, stumbled over a box at his feet and fell. Biden tried to stand up on his own, but he failed. After that, the guards who came to the rescue helped the head of state to his feet.

Joe Biden became the oldest US president in history, on November 20 last year he turned 80 years old. At the same time, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced Biden’s plans to undergo an annual health assessment. Biden also announced plans to undergo regular physical examinations.

In February, White House physician Kevin O’Connor, following an annual medical examination, said Biden was healthy and able to perform his duties. It is noted that the American leader remains a “healthy and energetic 80-year-old man.”

Election 2024

On April 25, US President Joe Biden officially announced that he plans to run for a new term in the 2024 presidential election.

When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were fighting for the soul of America, and we are still doing it. Now is not the time to stop. That’s why I’m running for re-election Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

During the presidency, Biden was unable to achieve unequivocal support for his policy from American voters – in November 2022, the Republican Party took 220 seats during the midterm elections to the US House of Representatives, while the Democrats lost a numerical majority to them, taking 215 seats.

American political scientist Malek Dudakov, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that Biden has a chance of re-election, but there are a number of obstacles on the way to him.

Of course, Biden has a chance, as well as [бывшего американского лидера Дональда] Trump. Don’t write anyone off in advance Malek DudakovPolitical scientist

In turn, a member of the House of Representatives of Congress, Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, called the decision of the American president to run for a second term selfish, since right now the Biden family, which got rich during his term, is being exposed.

However, Joe Biden himself said that he would be able to defeat the former leader of the country Donald Trump in the presidential elections again if they participated in the campaign, as he already did in 2020.