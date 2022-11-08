US President Joe Biden has said his administration faces “two terrible years” if the Democrats win the midterm congressional elections. This was reported on November 8 by the TV channel CNN.

“If we lose the House of Representatives and the Senate, it will be a terrible two years. The good news is that I will have a pen to sign the veto,” the American leader told a small circle at a fundraising event in Chicago.

As the channel noted, a change in leadership in the House of Representatives or the Senate will bring the Biden presidency into a completely new phase and deprive the American leader of the opportunity to seek acceptance of his main priorities.

By-elections to both houses of the US Congress are held on November 8. US citizens will re-elect the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. At the moment, the legislative branch of power in the country, as well as the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.

By now, it is known that the former US President, Republican Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania, voted in the midterm congressional elections. According to CBS, Trump voted for Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis.

At the same time, according to the director of the Institute of the USA and Canada. Academician G.A. Arbatov RAS Valery Garbuzov, which he expressed on November 8 in the press center of the Izvestia Information Center, the age of US President Joe Biden could become a reason for demanding his impeachment if the Republicans win the congressional elections. However, he noted that it would then be necessary for a commission to testify the incapacity of the president, this is not so easy to do.

As political observer Alexander Gurnov stated on the same day, the result of the Democrats coming to power was a strong deterioration in the economic situation in the United States. The expert did not unequivocally predict the victory of either the Democrats or the Republicans in the elections, but stressed that if the Republicans win, then the assistance to Ukraine, which is beneficial to the military-industrial complex, will not stop.

On the eve of the Republican, former President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the forthcoming victory of the Republican Party. In his opinion, the victory of the Republicans in the elections to the US Congress can be “saving for the country.”