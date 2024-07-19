Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

For days, Biden has been said to be more open to a withdrawal. His family is said to be discussing exit strategies – but the president and his team continue to deny it.

Update from July 19, 8:55 p.m.: US President Joe Biden is confident of victory despite growing doubts about his suitability as a presidential candidate. The 81-year-old announced on Friday that he would resume his campaign activities next week after recovering from corona. “Together we will win,” Biden said, according to the news agency AFPHe also criticized the “gloomy” speech of his rival Donald Trump at the Republican Party Convention.

Biden’s campaign team had previously ruled out his withdrawal from the race for the White House. Biden remains “absolutely” in the race and is “more determined than ever to defeat Trump,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told the broadcaster MSNBCBiden is “clearly the best person to run against Donald Trump,” she stressed. “You’ve heard it again and again from the president himself: he’s running to win, he’s our nominee, and he’s going to be our president for a second term,” the campaign manager said.

Biden’s withdrawal rumors: Campaign team denies and sees a lot of work still to do

First report from July 19, 5:26 p.m.: Washington, DC – The family circle of US President Joe Biden is apparently considering withdrawing from his candidacy for the US presidency again. The US broadcaster NBC reported that the family circle is discussing how Biden’s withdrawal from the US election campaign against former President Donald Trump could be implemented. Insiders told the broadcaster that a face-saving way for the Democratic Party to replace the designated leading candidate is needed.

According to the report, an exit strategy from Biden’s candidacy should ensure that the Democrats do not suffer any further damage to the voters’ favor than has already been caused by the debate about Biden’s candidacy. Biden’s deputy campaign manager Cedric Richmond told the US television station MSNBCthat Biden still wants to run for election in November.

In a statement from the SkyNews Biden’s election strategist Dan Kanninen wrote that while the Democrats’ situation cannot be glossed over, Biden’s announcement that he will “run to win” must be taken seriously. The campaign team still has a lot of work to do.

A few days before US President Joe Biden tested positive for Corona, he made public appearances and traveled as part of his election campaign. © Bonnie Cash/Pool via CNP/Imago

New York Times: Biden more open to withdrawing from US election campaign

According to a report by New York Times Biden is now said to be more open to the idea of ​​withdrawing. According to the newspaper, he indicated to his staff and leading Democratic politicians that he would drop out of the election campaign if a candidate with better poll ratings emerged. Vice President Kamala Harris’ name was mentioned again and again because she has access to Biden’s campaign funds, is well known nationwide and is even doing better in polls in some states.

“God Almighty” could persuade Biden to withdraw

In addition to election tactics, Joe Biden recently publicly named two other reasons why he would withdraw from the election campaign. In an interview with the US broadcaster ABC he said that if “God Almighty” signaled to him that he should get out, he would follow him. A path that cannot be completely ruled out for a devout Catholic. In an interview with the broadcaster BET he said he would withdraw if his doctors advised him to do so. CNN medical correspondent and neurologist Sanjay Gupta saw “cause for concern” after the TV debate because of Biden’s verbal outbursts.

The US President is currently in home isolation due to a corona infection, but according to his medical team, he does not have any serious symptoms.