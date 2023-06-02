The US president tripped over an object on the stage floor and fell to his knees, but the misstep was of no consequence, and Biden immediately got up with the help of several attendees at the ceremony. However, the accident is worrying at a time when he is preparing to face a presidential campaign at the age of 80.

Joe Biden was delivering diplomas to graduates of the US Air Force Academy when, upon turning around on stage located at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, an object on the ground that was imperceptible to the cameras covering the event , caused him to lose his step and fall to his knees.

An Air Force officer and two Secret Service members helped him to his feet, after which he returned to his seat under his own power. Shortly after, as he resumed his place on stage, he pointed to the object that knocked him off balance, which according to White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt turned out to be a small punching bag, as he later shared via Twitter. Twitter.

Pending challenges of a very diverse nature

During his speech before the 900 graduates, Biden referred to the challenges that awaited the United States in the global sphere, a compendium in which he cited everything from artificial intelligence to climate change, in addition to mentioning that in the geopolitical sphere there is a ” complete hell” between situations such as the Russian aggression against Ukraine or the rivalry of the North American giant with China.

“Never forget the sacred oath you swore, and that the mission you serve is something much, much bigger than any one person or president. It’s our Constitution, it’s our country, and enduring American values,” he stressed.

Many doubts to clear

The president’s new stumble once again highlights whether he is physically fit to face a new term, which would begin at the age of 82, after he announced his intention to run.

A member of the Air Force supports President Joe Biden, while two members of the Secret Service run to assist the president after a new fall in Colorado Springs, which once again raises doubts about his health condition ahead of a new presidential term, June 1, 2023 © AP/Andrew Harnik

Last year, he fell down the steps of Air Force One, the official plane of the US president, and fell off a bicycle near his home in Delaware.

In addition, she contracted Covid sometime in 2022, and earlier this year, she had a small lesion removed from her chest, which her personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, would later reveal to be “basal cell carcinoma.” , a type of skin cancer with a good prognosis.

Biden is already the oldest president to take office in the United States, with the 78 he was when he came to the White House in 2021, and if he wins next year’s elections, he would raise the record to 82.

with PA