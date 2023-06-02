US President Joe Biden fell today in Colorado after handing over the last graduation diploma to Air Force cadets during a ceremony in Colorado Springs. The president would appear to have slipped and then fallen to his knees, according to journalists present. Helped to his feet by some Air Force officers, he remained standing to watch the end of the ceremony.

Biden falls on stage at the US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony pic.twitter.com/I8batO1794 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 1, 2023