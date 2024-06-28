Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

Joe Biden looks old in the first TV debate before the 2024 US election. According to a poll, Donald Trump emerges as the clear winner of the debate.

Atlanta – The opinion of the public was clear: According to a snap poll, Donald Trump as clear winner from the first TV duel before the US election 2024 67 percent thought the republican in a survey by TV channel CNN for the winner. Only 33 percent voted for Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden (centre) and First Lady Jill Biden leave the stage at the end of the first TV debate before the 2024 US election against Donald Trump. A poll saw Biden as a clear loser. © Gerald Herbert/dpa

The result of the survey with 565 registered voters in the USA was for Joe Biden devastating. The first TV debate was previously seen as a good opportunity for the incumbent president to score points in the election campaign against Trump. But he failed miserably. 57 percent of those surveyed after the TV debate said they had no real confidence in Biden’s ability to USA into the future. Trump’s figure was not good either, but still significantly better: Here it was only 44 percent.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

Poll sees clear winner in TV duel between Trump and Biden

Biden was indeed badly injured in the TV debate against Trump. The US President himself drew a positive conclusion: “We did well,” he told the press when he visited a waffle restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, after the debate. But he was pretty much alone in this opinion. Democrats In any case, panic broke out after Biden’s appearance in the TV debate.

The WashingtonPostBiden’s campaign team admitted internally that the US president had struggled on the TV stage and that his appearance had damaged his candidacy. Biden’s former communications director Kate Bedingfield spoke to the news agency AFP According to the report, the 81-year-old’s performance was “really disappointing.” A Democratic MP, who wished to remain anonymous, was much more explicit: “A catastrophe,” he told the TV station CNN.

Poll shows: Biden is weakened after TV debate against Trump

In fact, Biden seemed quite out of sorts in the TV debate against Trump. He often looked at the ground instead of at the cameras. Time and again he lost his train of thought and stumbled over his words. He also spoke hoarsely and unclearly, which his campaign team later explained as being due to a cold.

This was a godsend for Trump. When Biden was not clearly understood at one point, Trump took up the issue and stressed that he really did not know what Biden had said at the end of the sentence: “I guess he doesn’t know himself.”

All information about the US election in a compact summary! Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and receive the most important reports from our renowned US media partners such as the Washington Post translated into German in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletters.

TV duel unlikely to help Biden in polls for 2024 US election

The TV debate took place more than four months before the US election in November. No one has even been officially nominated yet. Trump is not expected to be nominated as presidential candidate by his Republicans at a party convention until mid-July, and Biden is expected to be nominated by the Democrats for a second term in August. But now even a short-term change of the Democratic candidate for the 2024 US election seems conceivable.

The current polls ahead of the 2024 US election In any case, the results suggest that there could be another head-to-head race between Trump and Biden. However, the weak performance in the first TV debate is unlikely to have helped Biden. (cs)