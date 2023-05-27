US President Joe Biden reacted to reports of the transfer of non-strategic nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus. This was announced on Saturday, May 27, by the agency Reuters.

According to him, the head of state, during a conversation with journalists, said that he was “extremely negative” about this.

On May 25, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that the transfer of non-strategic nuclear weapons from Russia to the territory of the republic had begun. The Belarusian president did not specify whether nuclear weapons are already on the territory of Belarus or not.

On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the transfer of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system to Belarus, while noting that control over nuclear weapons and the decision on their use remain with Moscow. He also pointed out that additional measures could be taken to ensure the security of the Union State and respond to the military-political situation.

Documents on the order of keeping weapons were signed by Shoigu and the Belarusian Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin. The latter noted that the signing of documents between Russia and Belarus “is an effective response to the aggressive policy of countries unfriendly to us.”

The fact that Moscow and Minsk agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime became known on March 25. As Putin said, the Russian Federation is not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but is doing what the United States has been doing for a decade. The Russian leader noted that the United States has allies in certain countries and is preparing their carriers and crews, in connection with this, the Russian side will do the same.