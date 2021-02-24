US President Joe Biden has extended the emergency situation (ES) introduced by his predecessor Donald Trump in connection with the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Reported by TASS citing the press service of the White House.

Related materials Between the first and second The world is covered with a new wave of coronavirus. Are countries ready to quarantine people again?

They recalled that the former head of state declared an emergency situation on March 13, 2020. “The pandemic continues to pose a significant risk to public health and national security. For this reason, the emergency regime should continue after March 1, 2021, ”the decree says. The term for extending the regime has not been specified.

Earlier, Biden said that his predecessor did not cope with the preparations for the coronavirus vaccination. The American leader explained that the scientists did their job and discovered the vaccine in record time. However, Trump did not order enough vaccines, mobilized enough people to give injections, and set up vaccination centers. ” According to the politician, when he took over as head of state, the country did not have a plan.

The United States remains the leader in the number of people infected with coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28.3 million people have been infected in the country, more than 504 thousand patients have died. In total, more than 112 million cases of the disease have been recorded in the world, 2.4 million people have died.