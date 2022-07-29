In his letter to Congress, Biden said that weapons that are constantly being transferred from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon include increasingly sophisticated systems.

The US President warned that these actions undermine Lebanese sovereignty and contribute to political and economic instability in the Middle East.

The US President added that these activities posed an extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

A state of national emergency is a right granted by Congress to the executive branch of the United States of America, primarily the President, to deal with emergency crises quickly.

Under a state of emergency, the president of the United States has the right to avoid restrictions and limits on his decisions to deal with crises.

The US Constitution gives the president the right to confront emergency situations, which requires rapid action and decisions in the face of emergency circumstances that pose major threats to the United States of America.