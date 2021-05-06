US President Joe Biden has extended the unilateral sanctions regime against Syria for another year. This is reported on the official website White House.

We are talking about maintaining in force various restrictive measures that Washington imposed against Damascus from 2004 to 2012. In particular, they provide for the blocking of assets under US jurisdiction of certain individuals and legal entities and a ban on the export of certain US goods and services to Syria.

“Actions of the Syrian regime <...> pose an extreme threat to national security, foreign policy and the US economy, “the White House explained the decision to extend the” state of emergency “, which should expire on May 11, 2021.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, said that the US-led coalition has increased the intensity of the movement of military equipment and air transport of military cargo in eastern Syria. He stressed that the presence of military contingents of the coalition in the country is illegal and contrary to international law.