The White House press service reported that US President Joseph Biden extended the sanctions regime against Iran. RIA News.

“The actions and policies of the Iranian government, including the proliferation and development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons, the network of regional aggression and the campaign it leads in this direction, the support of terrorist groups and the pernicious actions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its henchmen – all this continues to be an unusual and extraordinary threat to national security, foreign policy and the US economy, ”the document says.

Recall that the first sanctions measures were introduced in 1995 under President Bill Clinton and were modified many times.

In early February, Biden refused to lift sanctions on Iran to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table on a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. According to the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, there is still a long way to go to a return to the nuclear deal.

Earlier, Washington called on the Iranian authorities to engage in constructive diplomatic negotiations.