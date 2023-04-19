Biden extends ban on Russian-linked ships from US ports for a year

The White House said US President Joe Biden has extended by a year an executive order banning any Russian-linked ships from entering US ports. RIA News.

“In accordance with Section 202D of the Emergency Law, I am extending for one year the state of emergency with respect to the Russian Federation, relating to the reception at US ports of vessels associated with Russia,” the American leader said.

It is noted that Biden made this decision in connection with the continuation of the implementation by Moscow of actions within the framework of a special military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the US Department of Defense, Lloyd Austin, said that Washington is not at war with Moscow and is not going to do so in the future. He also assessed a possible counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The official declined to answer a question about the consequences of the failure of the counteroffensive, but noted that the US “wants to be sure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will succeed.”