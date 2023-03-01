US President Biden extended the state of emergency for a year due to events in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden extended the state of emergency for a year due to the events in Ukraine, about this says in an executive order issued by the White House.

We are talking about restrictive measures against Russia, which were introduced on March 6, 2014 and expanded many times – in the same year, in 2018 and 2022. Biden added that due to the situation in Ukraine, he came to the conclusion that it was necessary to extend the restrictions. They will remain in effect after March 6, 2023.

“The actions and policies referred to in these executive orders continue to pose an extraordinary and extraordinary threat to the national security interests and foreign policy of the United States,” the explanatory note says.

In April 2022, the US leader extended the state of emergency due to Russia’s “malicious activities”. The state of emergency in the United States was introduced on April 15, 2021. Its extension, based on the message of the White House, became necessary “to address the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States, resulting from the harmful foreign activities of the government of the Russian Federation.”