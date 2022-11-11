Biden extended the decree that declares Nicaragua as a threat to the US.

US President Joe Biden extended the national emergency decree on the situation in Nicaragua because he believes it represents “an unusual threat” to US securitys, in a letter sent this Thursday to Congress.

The situation in Nicaragua, governed by President Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo, “continues to represent an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” says Biden.

The president cites “the violent response” to the protests that began in April 2018, “the continued systematic dismantling and weakening of democratic institutions and the rule of law,” the “use of indiscriminate violence and repressive tactics against civilians.” ” and corruption “which leads to the destabilization of the economy”.

More than 200 opponents have been imprisoned in Nicaragua since the 2018 demonstrations, that the Ortega government linked to an alleged failed coup promoted by Washington.

The relationship between the United States and Ortega, a former guerrilla in power since 2007, has been especially tense since the 2021 Nicaraguan elections, considered fraudulent by the international community and which were held with the president’s rivals in prison or in exile.

Washington has sanctioned dozens of officials and people close to Ortega and even the Nicaraguan gold industry, for being an “important piece” that finances the government.

For his part, Ortega believes that the sanctions that Washington has imposed on his country have caused “waves of immigrants” to the United States.

AFP

