US President Joe Biden extended the sanctions against Russia imposed in 2014 in connection with the events in Crimea and Ukraine for a year. It is reported by RIA News with reference to a document that the head of state sent to Congress.

According to its text, Biden believes that the state of emergency, which was introduced against Russia by a series of presidential decrees seven years ago, should remain in effect after March 6, 2021 and be extended for another year. The reason for this decision in the document states that the actions and policies that were related to the decrees of the head of state still pose “an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

On February 26, Biden’s statement was published on the White House website, in which he calls Crimea a part of Ukraine. According to him, Russia seven years ago violated international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbor.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation.