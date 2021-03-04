US President Joe Biden extended for a year the anti-Russian sanctions imposed earlier in connection with the situation in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea to Russia. This is reported in federal register – collection of documents of the American government – Wednesday, March 3

We are talking about restrictive measures that were introduced by the administrations of the two previous US presidents – Donald Trump and Barack Obama – in 2014 and 2018.

“The actions and policies referred to in these decrees continue to pose an extraordinary and extreme threat to US national security and foreign policy interests,” the president said in a memo.

Thus, the state of emergency introduced on March 6, 2014 and the phased measures will be extended after March 6, 2021.

On February 25 last year, at that time, US leader Donald Trump also extended for a year the duration of a number of sanctions imposed on Russia in connection with Crimea and the situation in Ukraine.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum in March 2014. 96.77% of the inhabitants of the peninsula and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol supported the accession. Kiev considers the region to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the procedure for the annexation of the peninsula was in accordance with international law, and that the Russian Federation is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.

In addition, in 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the residents of Donbass. The Ukrainian authorities, the United States and the European Union, as well as a number of other countries blamed Russia for the conflict and imposed sanctions.