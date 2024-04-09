US President Joe Biden decided to extend sanctions against Russia for a year due to the “malicious activities of the authorities” in the country. The corresponding statement was published on April 9 at website White House.

It is stated that malicious activity refers to the alleged “obstruction of free and democratic elections and the undermining of democratic institutions in the United States, its allies and partners,” as well as “participation in malicious activities using cyber technologies directed against the United States, its allies and partners.”

In addition, it claims that Russia allegedly violated “well-established principles of international law, including the territorial integrity of states.” Washington believes that the Russian Federation was allegedly engaged in “encouraging and using transnational corruption to influence the governments of other countries” and undermining “security in countries and regions important to US national security.”

“For this reason [санкционное] The national emergency declared by Executive Order 14024 <...> is to remain in effect for an additional year after April 15, 2024,” Biden said in a statement.

According to him, the activities of the Russian Federation “pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States.”

Biden notified the US Congress about the extension of the sanctions regime.

Earlier, on March 27, the United States added the Russian company Alice to the sanctions list related to the DPRK. In addition, the United States imposed sanctions against six individuals, including two citizens of the DPRK, who are allegedly located in Russia.

On March 25, the United States expanded anti-Russian sanctions. Thus, 18 companies and two individuals were included in the sanctions list.

On March 20, the United States imposed sanctions against two more individuals and two legal entities from Russia. It is noted that inclusion in the sanctions list entails the freezing of assets in the United States and a ban on American citizens and companies doing business with the defendants.

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened. Soon the EU approved a decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.