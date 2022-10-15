Biden expresses support for Iran protesters

US President Joe Biden. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Evan Vucci

US President Joe Biden expressed his support for “Iran’s citizens and women”. In a statement on Friday, he said he was “impressed” by the wave of protests in the country triggered by the death of young Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for breaking the dress code.

“What has awakened is something that I don’t think will be able to remain silent for a long, long time,” the president said before starting a speech in southern California, an area that has a large population of Iranian origin. Although the event, held at an educational center in the city of Irvine, south of Los Angeles, was unrelated to the wave of protests, Biden took the opportunity to express his support after reading a banner in the audience with the message “Freedom for Iran”. “Iran needs to end violence against its own citizens, who are simply exercising their fundamental rights,” he added, before thanking the Persian community in the United States.

Iran has been the scene of protests since the death, on September 16, of the young Mahsa Amini, after being arrested three days earlier by the Moral Police for wearing the veil incorrectly. The demonstrations are being harshly repressed by the security forces to the point that, a month after they started, the first voices within the system began to emerge questioning the Moral Police or the State’s response to the demonstrations.