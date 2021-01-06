US President-elect Joe Biden is optimistic about the results of the second round of Congressional Senate elections in Georgia. He stated this on January 5 in an interview with the radio station. V-103…

“We need to restore dignity, honor and loyalty to each other. It is necessary to restore unity to this country. For this reason, I am so excited about the prospect of a (possible) victory for (Democrats) John (Ossoff) and the preacher (Raphael Warnock), ”he said.

Biden drew attention to the fact that in the case of both candidates, the seats in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans will be divided equally and thus the Vice President of the United States will become the leader of the majority in the Senate.

“She (elected Vice President Kamala Harris) will have the right to vote to reverse any equal vote, and that gives Democrats 51 votes,” Biden said.

On the eve of Biden, speaking to supporters in the state of Georgia, he said that US citizens will receive $ 2 thousand in support in the face of a pandemic, provided that Democrats gain control of the Senate.

The second round of elections to the US Senate began in the state of Georgia began on January 5. During the first round, none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote. Senate seats for Republicans David Purdue and Kelly Leffler are contested by Democrats John Ossoff and Rafael Warnock. Voters will be able to vote at polling stations until 19:00 (January 6, 3:00 Moscow time).