Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden agrees, if necessary, to postpone the next debate with American leader Donald Trump, who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. This was announced on October 4 by the representative of the campaign headquarters of the Democrat Kate Bedingfield.

The second televised politician debate is scheduled to take place on October 15 in Miami, and the third on October 22 in Nashville.

“We hope that the debate will be held on the same date for which they are scheduled, however, obviously, we will be ready for any changes if the need arises,” – quoted by Bedingfield ABC News.

A spokesman for Biden’s headquarters expressed hope for a speedy and complete recovery of the American leader, as well as for tightening the epidemiological requirements for the next debate, in particular, involving wearing masks and keeping a distance for everyone present.

The first face-to-face debate between Trump and Biden took place on September 29 in Cleveland and lasted just over an hour and a half. All this time the competitors were exchanging barbs.

So, Biden called Trump “the worst president in history” and “puppy” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the American leader expressed doubts about the intellectual abilities of his rival.

On October 2, the American leader announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. On the same day, he was hospitalized with mild symptoms at the Walter Reed Military Medical Hospital. According to doctors, the president is given “Remdesivir”, his condition continues to improve.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3.