US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, February 13, said he is confident of a positive vote in the full House of Representatives of the US Congress regarding the package bill on assistance to Israel and Ukraine.

“I'm calling for the speaker [палаты представителей конгресса США Майка] Johnson to immediately put the bill to a vote. Immediately. There is no doubt that the Senate bill, if put to a vote in the House of Representatives, will be approved. It will be approved, and the Speaker knows it,” Biden was quoted as saying in a statement. TASS.

The President urged Johnson to allow the House of Representatives to express its views.

On February 13, the US Senate approved aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in the amount of $95 billion. 70 senators voted for the bill, 29 against it. At the same time, The Guardian notes that the project has little chance of passing the House of Representatives, since Speaker Mike Johnson criticized it for the lack of provisions put forward by Republicans to stop the record flow of migrants on the border with Mexico.

On the same day, American President Joe Biden spoke in favor of the US House of Representatives approving a bill for an additional $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, $60 billion of which would be sent to Kyiv.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Kyiv.