Democrat Joe Biden, the candidate for the presidency of the United States, said that the current head of the White House will leave his chair in case of defeat in the presidential elections. He made such a statement on Friday, September 25, in an interview with the TV company Nbc…

“I am confident that despite all the irresponsible and outrageous attacks on the electoral process, the elections in the country will take place as it has always been, and he will leave,” Biden said.

So he commented on the statement of Trump, who on September 23 avoided a direct answer to the question of his readiness to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in the event of his failure in the elections.

“I believe that the Americans will not let him down,” the Democratic candidate stressed, adding that US citizens will vote en masse and not “allow themselves to be deceived.”

On Thursday, White House press secretary Kaylee McEnani said the incumbent American leader would only agree to the outcome of a “free and fair” presidential election.

In June, Trump said he might not recognize the election results if he was defeated. Trump’s rival Democrat Joe Biden said that in this case, the military would withdraw Trump from the White House. In response, the leadership of the armed forces reminded that they are out of politics and intend to continue to comply with the laws of the country.

The US elections will be held on November 3.