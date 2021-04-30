US President Joe Biden explained that he does not consider his country to be racist. So he commented in an interview with Nbc the related charges against Republican Senator Tim Scott.

Biden in his address to the Senate and the House of Representatives of the US Congress raised the issue of eradicating systemic racism in the country’s society. Against this backdrop, he recalled the murder of African American George Floyd by police in May 2020 and the protests that followed. The US President drew attention to the urgency of solving this problem.

In response, Tim Scott, on behalf of the opposition, accused Biden of inciting racial division in the United States. The senator considered that the American leader used racial issues in his speech as “a political weapon to solve his problems.”

“No, I don’t think the American people are racist. But I think that after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a difficult position regarding education, health and other opportunities, ”Biden explained.

In February, Biden said that white racists are the main terrorist threat inside the United States. The American leader called the white supremacists and members of the Ku Klux Klan “the most dangerous people in the United States.” The politician stressed that the supporters of these views are “mentally ill and dangerous people.” According to him, the new administration will study the influence of former military and police officers on the growth of the popularity of this movement.