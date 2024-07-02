Biden Links His Debate Failure With Trump To Foreign Trips

US President Joe Biden explained his poor performance in the televised debate with former US leader Donald Trump by the fact that he had traveled abroad shortly before the event. This is reported by TASS.

He attributed his failure in the debate with Trump to his travels. “I didn’t listen to my aides and almost fell asleep on stage,” he added. Biden added that “that’s not an excuse, that’s an explanation.”

The president said the decision to travel was “not very smart.” Biden apologized for his debate failure and noted that the performance was “critical” to winning the election.

The debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden took place on June 27 on the pro-Democratic CNN channel. According to viewers and experts, it was a failure for the current head of state. They noted that the politician was unsure and looked confused. After that, a discussion began about the possible replacement of Biden with another candidate.