US President Joe Biden expects Russia to invade Ukraine. He said so during a press conference on the eve of his first anniversary at the White House.

According to him, it remains to be seen whether Russia will proceed with a full invasion and occupation. “He has to do something,” Biden said of President Putin. Biden promised tough sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine. “He will pay a serious price for it and regret it,” he said. What the sanctions are, according to Biden, depends on what exactly Putin does. He says a war will damage the Russian economy.

The United States is engaged in a diplomatic stand-off with Russia over Ukraine. Russia has sent more than 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine in recent months, although Putin says he has no intention of invading the country.

Putin wants a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO. The Russian president says the military alliance poses a threat to his country. NATO won’t promise that, but Biden says Ukraine’s membership is out of the question at the moment.