“First Dogs” Champ and Major move into the White House

Shortly after the new US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, the couple’s dogs are on Sunday, Champ and Major, moved into the White House. Apparently without any problems of acclimatization, the German Shepherds romped around directly on the lawn of their new place of residence, as pictures published by the White House showed. No “First Dogs” have lived in the White House since Barack Obama’s presidency ended.

“Champ enjoys his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loves to run around on the southern lawn,” First Lady spokesman Michael LaRosa told CNN on Monday. Champ has been with Biden and his wife Jill since 2008. The Bidens took the German Shepherd Major from the animal shelter in 2018. He is the first shelter dog in the White House, according to Biden’s team.

The two four-legged friends have been the first pets in the White House in four years. While former President Obama kept the Portuguese water dog Bo and his predecessor George W. Bush owned a Scottish terrier named Barney, Donald Trump broke with this animal tradition. He was the first US president in more than a century without a dog.

The former president is considered a meticulous hygiene fanatic: “What would it look like if I were to walk a dog across the White House lawn,” asked Trump with a grimace in a video recording. Biden also used it for an election campaign spot in which it goes on to say: “Choose your people carefully.” (AFP)