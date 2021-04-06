US President Joe Biden estimated the rate at which COVID-19 mutations spread across the country. This is reported by TASS.

The American leader said that new mutations of the coronavirus infection are spreading rapidly in the United States, and the number of new infections is on the rise again. “Let me be very frank with you: we are not at the home stretch,” he stressed.

Biden expressed the hope that the United States will soon have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to start providing them to other countries. “We cannot just take and solve this problem inside America, we have to solve it all over the world,” he said.

Earlier, the United States recorded the first case of infection with a new strain of coronavirus with a double mutation, which was previously detected in India. Experts at the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory have confirmed that this variant of the virus has been found in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to them, seven more suspected cases of infection with the Indian strain are being tested.