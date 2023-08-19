Historic alignment between Japan and South Korea with the US from an anti-Chinese perspective

In an unprecedented summit, US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have opened a “new chapter” of close three-way security cooperationAppearing before reporters without a tie at the Camp David presidential residence, Joe Biden praised the “political courage” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in turning over the centuries-old animosities between the two countries.”

Your leadership, with the full support of the United States, has brought us here because each of you understands that our world is at an inflection point,” Biden said at a joint press conference in the wooded hills outside Washington.Despite President Xi Jinping’s assertive stance both at home and in Asia and military exercises around the island of Taiwan concern Washington’s partners in the region, Biden stressed that the summit was not about China.

However, in the joint statement, the three leaders said they oppose Beijing’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior” in maritime disputes in the East and South China Seas. “We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in Indus waters -Pacific,” the statement read.The two nations allied with the United States have a fairly similar worldview — and together host some 84,500 U.S. troops — but such a summit would have been unthinkable until recently due to the historic wounds caused by the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

However, Yoon, facing domestic political risks, has moved on by settling a dispute over wartime forced labor, and now looks to Japan as a partner at a time of tensions with China and North Korea. Yoon said he would look forward and he called the summit a “historic day” that lends a “strong institutional foundation” to the joint relationship of the three nationsThe three leaders also agreed on a multi-year plan of regular exercises in all sectors, going beyond those in response to North Korea, and formally “committed to consult” during crises, opening a hotline.

The leaders they also agreed to share real-time data on North Korea and to hold annual summits. Camp David marks the first time that the leaders of the three countries have met for a standalone summit, not in conjunction with larger events, and is the first diplomatic event at the resort since 2015, a venue that has become a symbol of the negotiations of peace in the Middle East.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Tokyo and Seoul to work with Beijing to “revitalize East Asia”. “Dye your hair blond or shape your nose into a point, you can never become a European or an American, you can never become a Westerner”, he said in a video shared by official media. “We need to know where our roots lie,” he added. However, China’s pressure tactics have led to marked distrust of Japan and South Korea. Tensions have also risen with North Korea, which has launched a series of missiles in recent months and could respond to the summit with new actions.

The leaders’ joint statement renewed their call on North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and he urged all nations to enforce the sanctions. Tokyo and Seoul have given great support to Ukraine, joining international efforts against the Russian invasion. Kishida said increased cooperation with South Korea was “almost inevitable” in light of the “crisis” in the world order.

“Because of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the international order is shaken to its core. The unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force in the East and South China seas continues, and nuclear and missile threats from the North Korea are only growing,” Kishida said. The goal of the summit is to institutionalize three-way cooperation to make it more difficult for future leaders to turn around – such as a South Korean president returning to exploit hostility in against Japan or, potentially, the return of Donald Trump, who criticized US troop commitments abroad as wasteful.

