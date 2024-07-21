US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday his full support for his Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party’s candidate in the presidential elections scheduled for November.

The support came after Biden announced earlier today that he was abandoning his bid for a second presidential term.

“Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement to Kamala to be our party’s nominee this year,” Biden said on Twitter.

The Democratic Party must now choose a new nominee at its convention from August 19 to 22 in Chicago.