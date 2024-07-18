Joe Biden could withdraw from the race for the White House as early as this weekend. This is what Axios reveals, citing “several authoritative Democratic sources”.

In isolation after testing positive for Covid yesterday, the 81-year-old president publicly continues to resist, but in private – continues the usually well-informed Axios – he is reportedly giving in to the pressure, the reality of negative polls and a level of scrutiny that makes it virtually impossible to continue the election campaign.

In recent days, the president has received a blunt message from Democratic Party leaders, many of whom are his friends, and, above all, key Democratic donors, all of whom are convinced that he no longer has a chance of winning in November because he cannot change voters’ perceptions of his age and mental abilities.

Biden has been told in plain language that staying in the race risks a landslide victory for Donald Trump, one that would completely erase the legacy of his administration and any Democratic hopes in Congress. “His choice now is between being one of the heroes of history or making sure there will never be a presidential library named after him,” a close friend of Biden told Axios. “I pray he does the right thing, he’s headed in that direction.”