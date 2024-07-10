American newspaper said that the president “doesn’t realize he’s the problem” and once again called for his replacement

The American newspaper “The New York Times” published another editorial critical of the president’s permanence Joe Biden (Democrat) in the US presidential race. The text, published on Monday (8.Jul.2024), says that the Democrat “embarrass yourself” It is “seems unfit”. It is titled: “The Democratic Party Needs to Tell the President the Truth” (read here – for subscribers).

“From the grassroots to the highest levels of the party, Democrats who want to defeat Mr. Trump in November should speak clearly to Mr. Biden. They need to tell him that his resistance threatens to hand victory to Mr. Trump. They need to tell him that he is embarrassing himself and jeopardizing his legacy.”, says the text.

The editorial further states that “the moment is urgent” and Democratic leaders need to be assertive with Biden about a replacement.

“The longer Mr. Biden continues to hold onto his name, the harder it will be to replace him, as he surely knows. For those in charge of the Democratic Party, the time has come to speak forcefully to the president and the public about the need for a new candidate.”, the text stated

According to the newspaper, the president “seems to have lost track of his own role in the national drama”. Biden, according to the NYT, “doesn’t seem to understand that now is the problem”.

For the newspaper, the Democrat’s removal is the hope of his party remaining in the White House.

The day after the June 27 presidential debate, the leading US newspaper had already advocated Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race in an editorial. texttitle “To serve his country, President Biden should drop out of the race”said that he would abandon his attempt at re-election “it is the best service” that Biden can give to the country “which he has served so nobly for so long” (read here – for subscribers).

Another article, also published in the NYT on June 28 and signed by journalist Thomas Friedman, said that Biden should meet with his family and his political team for a conversation “clear” that would lead him to give up the race.

TRUMP CRITICIZED AGAIN

In the editorial published on Monday (8th July), the former president was also called unfit. The New York Times said Trump should also withdraw from the election”not least because of their own cognitive deficiencies and incessant lying”. According to the newspaper, like Biden, he does not “he is the man he was 4 years ago”.

The NYT assesses that, despite criticizing the president for these reasons, Trump has also made fewer public appearances and refuses to answer questions about his health.

This could be used as an argument by Democrats, but not “while its own standard-bearer is a man who also appears unfit to serve as president for the next four years, albeit for very different reasons”.

NO CONSENSUS AMONG DEMOCRATS

Democratic lawmakers met Tuesday to discuss whether President Biden should continue in the race for the White House. Party support is seen as crucial as the president tries to allay concerns about his political viability.

According to US media reports, the meeting, called by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, ended without a consensus that would make Biden reconsider his candidacy. Lawmakers are divided on the need to nominate another Democratic candidate to replace the incumbent president in the November 5 elections.

After the meeting, several House Democrats avoided declaring support for Biden continuing as the party’s nominee in 2024.