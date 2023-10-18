The back and forth between Israel and Hamas continues over who is responsible for the massacre at the hospital in Gaza. US President Biden exonerated Tel Aviv on the day he met Prime Minister Netanyahu, warning: «Your anger at the October 7 attack is ours after the September 11 attacks, but don’t do the same as ours mistakes”, the US president withdrew the approval for humanitarian aid and a safe zone in Gaza.
Meanwhile the Arab squares are on fire. Clashes in Beirut in front of the US embassy. Israel closes offices in Cairo and Rabat. Hezbollah ready for war. Saudi Arabia announces the withdrawal of diplomats from Lebanon.
NGO sources, Israeli raid in Southern Syria and the Golan Heights
The Israeli army has bombed a Syrian position in the south of the country. “Sounds of explosions rang out in Quneitra province after an Israeli attack on a Syrian army position,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO. The sound of the explosions also resonated in the Golan Heights, the NGO reported, without specifying the source.
USA, 500 arrests in Jewish demonstration at the Capitol
500 people, including around twenty rabbis, were arrested at the Capitol in Washington in the United States while protesting against the war, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This was reported by Jewish Voice for Peace, one of the two Jewish organizations behind the protest. Capitol Police tore down banners reading “ceasefire now” while protesters wore T-shirts reading “not in our name: Jews say ceasefire now.”
