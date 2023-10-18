The back and forth between Israel and Hamas continues over who is responsible for the massacre at the hospital in Gaza. US President Biden exonerated Tel Aviv on the day he met Prime Minister Netanyahu, warning: «Your anger at the October 7 attack is ours after the September 11 attacks, but don’t do the same as ours mistakes”, the US president withdrew the approval for humanitarian aid and a safe zone in Gaza.

Meanwhile the Arab squares are on fire. Clashes in Beirut in front of the US embassy. Israel closes offices in Cairo and Rabat. Hezbollah ready for war. Saudi Arabia announces the withdrawal of diplomats from Lebanon.

