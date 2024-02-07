President Joe Biden won the Nevada primary tonight, the third stop in the internal elections towards the presidency. The president has easily defeated 11 candidates who disputed his candidacy. The best known among his rivals is Marianne Williamson, an author of self-help books who in the past was Oprah Winfrey's spiritual advisor. This afternoon she got 88% of the votes. With his victory this Tuesday, Biden adds 36 delegates, which puts him with 91 in the race for 1,968 delegates. The next stop for the 81-year-old politician will be the Michigan primary on February 27.

This Tuesday, Biden defeated contenders with varied histories in the primaries. Among these are Stephen Lyons, a plumber from Maryland; Brent Foutz, who lost a 2020 election for the local Senate; Armando Pérez-Serrato, who also wanted to be governor of California in 2022 (he obtained 0.6% of the votes then); Mark Prascka, a Philadelphia-based filmmaker; Frankie Lozada, who campaigned in New York for a congressional seat in 2022; financier Jason Palmer and Superpayaseria Crystalroc, a mysterious Idaho-based candidate with an eyebrow-raising name and no Internet presence.

Candidates had to receive at least 15% of the votes at the state level to be able to aspire to have a delegate. Only Biden overcame this barrier in an entity that has 2.3 million voters. Nearly nine in ten of these live in the two most densely populated areas of Nevada, Las Vegas and Reno. The party primaries called for anyone registered on the Democratic Party census. These represent 31%. Republicans have 28% and independents are around 34%. Nevada laws allow some flexibility in the process, as they allow registration on the same day and even changing the registration within the parties on election day.

Biden arrived in Nevada on Sunday for two days of campaigning. In his brief visit he made it clear that he was not asking for the vote for this Tuesday, but that he is already beginning to focus on the autumn battle. At a fundraising event in the city of Henderson, one of the suburbs of Las Vegas, the president reviewed the errors and mistakes of who will surely be his rival in the November elections, Donald Trump. In a closed-door event, Biden recalled how Trump has described as hostages those who have been prosecuted for the Assault on the Capitol, his mockery of dead veterans and soldiers, and his desire to become a “dictator” if he returns to the White House. .

“Imagine the nightmare that a second Trump administration would be,” Biden said Sunday night at a rally held in a black neighborhood in Las Vegas. “You are the reason we will make Donald Trump a loser again,” the president added to one of his strongest voter bases.

Biden attended an event organized by the tourism workers union on Monday. The hospitality industry was key to Biden's 2020 victory, who conquered Nevada with a difference against Trump of less than 3%. Maintaining his support will be vital for Democrats in the fall elections. “I came to thank you for the support you have given me and the support I hope you will give me. And thank you for having faith in the unions,” Biden assured the members of an organization that represents 60,000 casino and hotel workers on the famous Strip. The unions reached an agreement this week with the employers that avoided a strike in the middle of the week where the city will be the home of the Super Bowl, the American football final.

