With the withdrawal, Kamala Harris must take over the race for the White House against former President Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden (Democrat), 81, confirmed this Sunday (21.Jul.2024) his decision to abandon the race for re-election in the November presidential elections. With Biden’s withdrawal, his vice president, Kamala Harris, 59, positions herself as the Democratic Party’s main candidate to face former President Donald Trump (Republican), 78.

Binden published a letter withdrawing his candidacy on his profile official on X (formerly Twitter). In the text, he states that he makes the decision because he is the “best interest” of the Democratic Party.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country that I forgo that intention and focus solely on fulfilling my responsibilities as President for the remainder of my term.”says the text shared by the Democrat.

The president’s withdrawal was already expected by many analysts and members of the Democratic Party. Since his poor performance in the first presidential debate against Trump, on June 27, Biden had been facing increasing pressure from allies, both inside and outside the party, to give up on trying for a second term in the White House.

Biden said the debate was just “a bad night”. He was not convincing. He saw his support in the presidential race waver. He was asked by supporters — such as actor George Clooney and campaign sponsors — to rethink his continued participation in the election.

Important Democrats have spoken out calling for Biden to withdraw his candidacy, claiming they do not believe he would be able to defeat the Republican at the polls.

Democratic leaders in Congress, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have spoken directly to Biden over the past week. They have warned of widespread concerns that his candidacy could hurt Democrats’ chances of controlling either chamber next year.

Biden’s performance in the June 27 debate was widely criticized, with the president struggling to complete his thoughts, stuttering and getting lost at times.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. His advanced age, coupled with concerns about his cognitive and mental abilities, have fueled doubts among his supporters. If he were to remain in the race and win, Biden would be 86 when he leaves office.

Recent videos and news reports have highlighted embarrassing incidents involving Biden, including stumbles, signs of weakness and memory lapses. A report by Wall Street Journal in June included interviews with Republicans and Democrats who attended meetings with Biden, revealing that he frequently falls asleep during meetings. In addition, the report listed moments when the president appeared confused or disconnected during conversations.

Biden’s withdrawal opens a new chapter in the presidential race, with Kamala Harris preparing to take on Trump. The Republican was confirmed as the party’s presidential candidate during the Republican National Convention, held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, two days after he was the victim of an assassination attempt on July 13.

Poor performance in research

After the first presidential debate, the Democrat was struggling in most polls. The polls showed Donald Trump’s favoritism growing, while Biden was increasingly distancing himself.