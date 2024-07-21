Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/21/2024 – 15:02

The 81-year-old president had been under pressure from within his party to withdraw from the race after a poor performance in a debate raised concerns about his age. In a message, Biden endorsed his vice president as his replacement. US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday (21/07) that he has withdrawn from running for re-election and declared that he supports his vice president, Kamala Harris, taking over as the head of the ticket as a candidate for the presidency.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and country that I step aside and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a statement posted Sunday on the X network. “I will speak to the Nation later this week with more details about my decision.”

The first text published by the president did not indicate who Biden wants to see run in the election in his place, but in a later message, Biden indicated that he supports Vice President Kamala Harris taking over the candidacy.

“My first decision as the party’s nominee in 2020 was to choose Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it was the best decision I’ve ever made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be our party’s nominee this year. Democrats – it’s time to come together and defeat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Democrats will now have to formalize a new ticket at the party’s convention, scheduled for August in Chicago. It is unclear whether all Democratic delegates will accept Harris as their replacement.

The decision comes weeks after a disastrous performance in a televised debate against former President Donald Trump. During the debate, Biden spoke with a hoarse voice, stuttered several times, had to correct himself repeatedly and, at times, seemed more shy and less focused than his rival.

The performance sparked speculation about whether the Democrat – who at 81 is the oldest president in US history – would be fit to serve a second term as head of the US government.

During the televised debate, the White House claimed Biden had a cold. But soon after the debate ended, a growing number of voices were saying that Democrats could no longer ignore the debate over whether Biden was the right candidate to defeat Trump.

Opening a post-debate roundtable, CNN host John King said there was “a deep, broad and very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party” after Biden’s “dismal” performance.

Pressure

In recent weeks, pressure has been mounting within the president’s own party, with several party members publicly calling for him to drop out of the White House race. The president has had to speak out more than once, denying that he would give up his candidacy.

On the 17th, the American TV network CNN counted around 20 Democratic congressmen who publicly called for Biden to leave the race.

One of them was influential California Rep. Adam Schiff. He called on Biden to “pass the torch,” in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, becoming the most prominent Democrat to call for the president to drop his candidacy and the first to do so since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The concern, according to US media, was also shared by many other members of the Democratic Party who preferred to keep their opinions private. Meanwhile, big donors to the party began to wonder if they were investing fortunes in a lost cause.

Actor and director George Clooney, a highly influential Democratic donor and one of Biden’s biggest supporters, published an article in The New York Times calling for the president to step down. According to US media, the artist had spoken to former President Barack Obama before publishing the article.

Press conference overshadowed by gaffes

In an attempt to put an end to the rumors, Biden scheduled a press conference shortly after the end of the NATO summit held in Washington. For about an hour, Biden spoke about various international policy issues and insisted to reporters that he was “the most qualified person to run for president,” assuring that he would defeat Trump once again and that he wanted to “finish the job I started.”

But the interview was marred by blunders by the head of government. Early in the interview, he swapped the name of his vice president, Kamala Harris, for Donald Trump. Moments earlier, during an event at the NATO summit, he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” only to correct himself shortly afterward. The lapses fueled speculation about the leader’s physical and mental state.

