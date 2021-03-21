Joe Biden, with Kamala Harris, Janet Yellen and other collaborators, in early March at the White House. TOM BRENNER / Reuters

Joe Biden has come to power with a lesson well learned. Barack Obama erred on the side of caution when designing his aid program to mitigate the Great Recession of 2008 – although Europe would have liked it by now – and whoever was his vice president does not want to skimp a dollar in the key year of the post-pandemic recovery. “Historic” is a well-worn adjective, too hackneyed in the age of constant hyperbole, but the firepower of its stimulus plan – $ 1.9 trillion, nearly 40% of the federal budget and about 9% of GDP American – doesn’t leave much of a loophole.

The bombast seems justified: the only possible comparison is with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, designed to pull the economy out of the labyrinth of the Great Depression. Almost a century later and with public debt at its highest, another Democrat wants to go down in history as the president who pulled the economy out of a recession of biblical dimensions. The recent upward revision of the economic projections of the main international organizations, and of the Federal Reserve, bet because it will succeed: the US will grow this year one percentage point more than the world average and will more than recover from the collapse of 2020.

The White House economic team, with Janet Yellen at the helm, goes with everything: checks for 1,400 dollars (almost 1,200 euros) to Americans with fewer resources; a bonus of $ 300 a week in unemployment benefits; generous child tax deductions; aid to SMEs and a plethora of cash lifesavers, direct to the consumer’s wallet. That is what it is all about, after all: to reactivate an economy still battered by a virus that has paralyzed the service sector – the majority in the US economy – and that has left endless scars from Maine to California; from North Dakota to Texas.

“There is simply no precedent for a fiscal package of this size,” said Leticia Arroyo, professor of economics at the City University of New York (CUNY), by telephone. A strong statement supported by data: the increase in public spending will be around 5% this year and 2.2% next year, as much as the New Deal in its first two years and almost double that of the Recovery Act, the extinguisher. with which the Obama Administration tried to mitigate the economic fire caused by the financial explosion of mortgages subprime. For the second time in little more than a decade – third, if the checks issued by the Trump Administration to families during lockdown are taken into account – the American public powers are facing the crisis with more vigor and determination than their European peers. In short, the United States once again shows that it has learned the Keynesian lesson well.

The scope of the plan, already validated by Congress and enjoying the almost unanimous support of the population (70% support), is colossal no matter where you look. There is no sector that it disdains: aid to native tribes and communities, rural hospitals, mental health services; meals for schoolchildren, loans to farmers, subsidized food books and even for the Fish and Wildlife Service, without forgetting the copious aid to the airlines after a year of hiatus. Always, of course, thinking about the short or —at most— medium term: emergency measures prevail over long-term measures in a program that has the vocation of a bridge. To help families overcome the troubled waters of a crisis that has left many literally without any income. And so that the economy can walk again without the crutches of the Government and the Fed.

There are several thermometers that allow you to measure what is going on. But, data aside, perhaps the best of all is to listen to economists not suspicious of orthodoxy, such as the former head of analysis of the IMF Olivier Blanchard, who in recent weeks has warned of a real risk of overheating in the economy. He, who has repeatedly asked for more wood to prevent the crisis from mutating into something much worse. “It is better to sin more than less”, he has repeated in various forums, “but I think this package is too big”.

An opinion shared by Jordi Galí, former MIT today at Pompeu Fabra, who considers that it could have been limited to accelerating the vaccination campaign (100 million immunized in just over two months, at a rate of 2.5 million per day : here too, Europe would like) and the replacement of lost income by households. “To the extent that a part of the population spends this gift, there may be an excess demand that triggers inflation,” he slides. That possible rentrée Inflationary after years of sluggishness – if not directly deflation – is the talk of the day in all economic circles.

Risk and virtue are one step away. A reactivation plan like this one requires that the money transferred be consumed and not saved: private spending is, you know, the highest octane gasoline for the market economy par excellence. “It is the key that we are going to have to observe in the coming months,” Arroyo slides. And there are, he says, some reason for optimism. First, the reopening of various sectors (leisure, restaurants, tourism) in the heat of the vaccine, which opens the range of options. Second, that the funds will mostly go to the pockets of the middle and popular classes, and the probability that these households will spend each additional dollar entered is much higher. “The money will reach the private sector much faster [que en anteriores planes de estímulo]”Emphasizes Bill Dupor, an economist at the San Francisco Federal Reserve, by email.

The rest of the world smiles

As in 1933 and, to a lesser extent, in 2009, the Biden plan will be felt – and in what way – far beyond the US This time there is also another compelling reason to think that this expansive wave will be even greater : The US trade deficit (the difference between imports and exports) has not stopped growing in recent years, and greater purchasing power of US consumers will necessarily imply an increase in purchases abroad. It is the “irony” of the Biden plan, in the words of analysts at Allianz and Euler Hermes, who recall that for every 1% that domestic demand increases, imports do so by 2.6%.

Honey on flakes for the rest of the world, which, without eating or drinking it, will see the demand for its products and services increased at the worst moment of the crisis. Canada and Mexico, by far the most dependent on their neighbor to the south and north, respectively, would benefit the most. But by no means the only ones: according to the latest OECD projection, published last week, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Japan, China and continental Europe will also get their share. The flapping of a butterfly in New York is felt, more than ever before, in every corner of the planet. An unprecedented electroshock to bring the world’s leading power out of the abyss, much more.