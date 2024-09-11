Fact-checkers from American media have been critical of former President Donald Trump after the televised debate in Philadelphia. According to an initial count by CNN, Trump spread at least thirty untruths on topics such as abortion, migrants and the economy. His rival Kamala Harris is said to have made at least one incorrect claim. Follow all developments below.
#Biden #Dons #Trump #Hat #September #Memorial
Peru’s former President Fujimori dies at 86
#Perus #President #Fujimori #dies
Leave a Reply