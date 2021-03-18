US President Joe Biden announced that his dog, Major, will return to the White House after he was expelled from him in early March due to a “biting accident.”

Biden described Major, “a nice dog,” explaining that the bite occurred in the presence of two people whom Major did not know.

He added that the two people “moved”, “(Major) moved to protect.”

Major, who is the youngest of the Biden family of the “German Shepherd” type, was brought back with his companion to the Bidens’ home in Wilmington, Delaware, in early March after inflicting a “minor wound” on a White House security officer.

Biden explained that returning the dog to the house was not because of this accident, but because he and his wife would have been absent for a few days from the White House.

The president indicated that the dog was “undergoing training” in Delaware.

Joe Biden and his wife, Major, adopted the year 2018. He became the first dog to be adopted from an animal shelter to enter the White House after moving to the White House following the inauguration of the new president in January.