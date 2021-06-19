Joe Biden and first lady Jill have announced the death of ‘Champ’, one of their two dogs. “We are saddened to report that our beloved German Shepherd Champ has died peacefully at home. He has been our faithful companion for the past 13 years and has been adored by the entire Biden family,” the president and first lady wrote in a letter. statement released by the White House.





“Wherever we were – continues the note – he wanted to be there too, and everything was better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than to curl up at our feet, in front of the fire, at the end of the day, join us as a comforting presence in meetings or take the sun in the garden of the White House “. The Biden family who also has another dog, a 3-year-old German Shepherd named Major, recalls the note, which concludes: “In our most joyful moments and in our most painful days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every feeling. . We love our sweet, good boy and we will always miss him. ”