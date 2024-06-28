“I can do this job. Friends, I don’t walk with the ease of the past, and I don’t speak and debate with the ease of the past, but I know what I’m doing and I know how to tell the truth“. Joe Biden is trying to relaunch himself. After his disastrous ‘performance’ in the TV debate with Donald Trump, in view of the November elections, the President of the United States is back on the podium and at the microphones in today’s rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I want to win in this state in November. If we win here, we win the elections”says the president in a speech lasting about 20 minutes, interrupted by chants of ‘another 4 years’ that rise from the audience. The president enunciates his words, with a firm tone, stumbling into a few coughs. “I don’t know what you did the other night, I spent 90 minutes with a person who has the morals of a stray cat”he says, referring to Trump and highlighting, one by one, “all the lies” the former president told in the debate. “This election is about your freedom, your democracy. America is about the same thing,” he says. “Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation. He’s a threat to our freedom and our democracy. He’s a threat to everything America stands for.”

“Friends I give you my word of Biden: I wouldn’t run for office again if I didn’t believewith all my heart and soul, to be able to do this jobbecause, honestly, the stakes are too high,” he says. “Yes, you can!”, yes you can do it, was the response from Biden supporters, who took up the slogan that characterized Barack Obama’s first electoral campaign in 2008. “We will defend women’s rights in America, we will reestablish Roe vs. Wade (a landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision on abortion, ed.) as law across the nation,” he concludes.

Biden and his advice to his wife Jill

“Please call Jill. It’s time for the difficult part of marriage, the part where supporting your spouse means telling him very, very harsh things” said Monica Hesse, columnist for the Washington Post. “I have no idea if and when Joe Biden was fully aware of how bad it had gone, but seeing Jill Biden on stage, an energetic woman with a doctorate and two working ears, I bet she understood, and I hope she’s talking to her husband“, Hesse’s comment continued. “I’m not saying Jill Biden should necessarily tell him to drop out of the race – he continued – she is his partner, not his boss, and what he does or doesn’t do is not her responsibility or his fault. But I hope she can make things clearer for him.”

Hesse also offers an example of the tough things the first lady should say to her husband: “It’s not about whether you can or can’t lead,” Jill should assure Joe, “it’s about whether the American people who watched the debate can believe that you can lead them. It’s about what’s in front of you if you win,” Hesse continues, suggesting the first lady should speak “with love, with tenderness, with concern, instead of panic.” “I don’t know that anyone else in the country is in a position to do that because for all of us Americans, who watched the debate from our couches, the only thing we have is panic.”

Speaker of the House: “Let’s appeal to the 25th Amendment”

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson says Joe Biden’s cabinet should discuss whether invoke the 25th Amendmentwhich provides for the possibility of removing the president when he is no longer able to exercise his powers. “I would ask the members of the cabinet to look into their hearts, and we hope that they will do their duty in the best interest of the American people, these are crucial moments,” said the Republican leader, affirming that “there are many people who are asking” to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Invoked by many against Donald Trump after the assault on Congress, the 25th amendment provides that, for the transfer of power to the vice president in the event that the president is “incapacitated”, it is necessary that the vice president himself and the majority of ministers agree that the president “is unable to perform the duties and administer the powers of his office” and communicate this belief, in writing, to Congress. In the event of the president’s opposition to the measure, Congress, with a qualified majority vote in both houses, should confirm the transfer of power.

Biden-Trump, 47.9 million viewers: record for CNN

The presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was watched by 47.9 million people, CNN said, adding that the number of viewers made the TV duel the highest-rated program in the network’s history, as well as the most streamed. However, the confrontation recorded a decline of about 34% in ratings compared to the last Biden-Trump debate of 2020, which attracted 73 million viewers.

Among adults ages 25 to 54, 12.6 million tuned in Thursday night, the network said, while another 3.92 million people ages 18 to 34 watched the debate. It was the most-watched non-sports program of the year so far, CNN said.