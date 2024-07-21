“This is the most important election of our lifetime and I will win it.” The President of the United States and Democratic candidate for the White House Joe Biden doesn’t give up and, in a new message on X, he appears not at all inclined to give in to the ever-growing, and ever-public, pressure to step aside and give up the race for re-election.

If Biden continues to resist the onslaught, however, Democratic Party financiers not only do they assume that the president will have to pass the baton to Kamala Harris, but they are also working to choose his vice president. This is what the Washington Post reveals, citing four informed sources who explain how influential figures in the party are increasingly restless and worried about the shortening of the time available for the handover.

According to these sources, the teams of the governors of Pennsylvania and Kentucky, Josh Shapiro and Andy Beshear, have been contacted in recent days. And the financiers have expressed interest in also evaluating the names of the governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, and the senator of Arizona, Mark Kelly.

There could, however, be legal challenges in some states if Biden is not the presidential nominee in November.It is part prediction and part threat from Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, who warns that it might not be so easy to replace the name of the candidate for the White House on the ballots of all 50 American states at the last minute.

“The Democrats have a real problem, each state has its own electoral system, this is our constitutional system,” the Republican said in an interview with CNN, stressing that in some states it could be “a real difficulty” to change the candidate.

“Biden was chosen after a long democratic process in which 14 million people participated in the primaries,” the Speaker continued. “It would be very interesting to see if the so-called party of democracy gets together behind the scenes, pushes a button and puts someone else on the ticket.”

Trump Nearly Record in Polls, 60% of Dems Say Biden Should Resign

Meanwhile, after the attempted assassination of July 13, Donald Trump’s approval ratings are rising, reaching 40%, one step away from the record high of 42% recorded by the tycoon in recent years. This is what emerges from a new Abcnews/Ipsos pollwhich also shows that 60% of Democratic voters want Biden to step back.

The president’s popularity is in fact lower than Trump’s, at 32%, with the unpopularity rate at 55%, that of the former president is at 51%. In general, 55% of Americans are not satisfied with Biden as a candidate, but it is interesting to note that the number of Republicans who want him to stay in the race is higher, 44%, than that of Democrats, 39%.

As regards the possible replacements for Biden In the race for the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris has the highest approval rating, 35%, with a disapproval rating of 46%. But her approval rating rises to 55% among African Americans and 38% among Hispanics, a higher rate than Biden, while Trump has 15% approval among the former group and 37% among the latter.

Tycoon also advances in fundraising

Confirming an increasingly solid position of strength ahead of the November presidential elections, Trump has meanwhile erased what until a few months ago was Biden’s enormous advantage in terms of campaign funds. This is what emerges from the data for the month of June, presented yesterday to the Federal Election Commission, which attest that last month the Republican Party raised a record sum of 66 million, thus having 102 million in its coffers, almost double what it had at the end of May.

There is a clear gap with the Democrats who raised $39 million in June and had $78 million in the coffers at the end of June. And Trump’s campaign also had $285 million in the coffers at the end of June, thus overtaking Biden’s who had $240 million. A very significant overtaking if you consider that until recently the tycoon was always behind on this front, also because many of the funds raised ended up in the legal costs of his many lawsuits.

Now Biden finds himself not only with less money in his pocket but also with the specter of the flight of many major donors to the party and his campaign, in this moment of enormous uncertainty with the number of those who publicly ask the president to give up the race growing by the hour. At the moment there are 37 Democrats in Congress, including two senators, who have asked Biden to step down.