Nigerian Okonjo-Iweala receives Biden’s support for post as WTO chief

After the change of government in the USA, Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is experienced on the international stage, won the race for the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The last remaining candidate, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung Hee, withdrew her application and the administration of US President Joe Biden stood behind Okonjo-Iweala on Friday (local time). The change seems to be as good as sealed, because recently only the former US administration under President Donald Trump had prevented the Nigerian victory.

The US government is happy to support Okonjo-Iweala, said the office of the trade representative. Thanks to her 25 years at the World Bank and her two terms as Nigerian finance minister, the candidate brings great economic expertise and experience in international matters, it said. The US wants to work with the new WTO leadership to achieve “necessary substantial” reforms of the organization, it said.

Okonjo-Iweala immediately thanked the US government on Twitter for their support. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), also based in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, congratulated the Nigerian on Twitter. She will lead the WTO excellently as Director General, he wrote.

Okonjo-Iweala (66) is an economist trained at elite US universities. In addition to cabinet posts in Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala worked for a long time at the World Bank, where she was the organization’s number two as managing director. She was also temporarily chairwoman of the board of directors of the global vaccine alliance Gavi. Now Okonjo-Iweala is likely to become the first woman to head the WTO.

The organization that oversees the rules of free world trade is currently in its deepest crisis since it was founded in 1995. The differences between the big trading blocs USA, China and EU as well as between industrialized and developing countries are growing. Under Trump, the US has also blocked the central body for dispute settlement in trade disputes.

The previous WTO Director General Roberto Azevêdo resigned in August 2020, a year before the regular end of his second term, for family reasons, it was said. Okonjo-Iweala (66) prevailed among several candidates in 163 of the 164 WTO member countries as the successor. (dpa)